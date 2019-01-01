QQQ
Whitehorse Gold Corp is focused on its wholly owned Skukum Gold Project located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the southern Yukon. The project consists of 1,051 mineral claims covering an area of 170 square kilometres and is located approximately 55 kilometres south of Whitehorse, Yukon. The project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mount Skukum high-grade gold deposits and multiple high-priority exploration targets. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, an all-weather 50-person camp, approximately 4.8 kilometres of underground workings, an extensive surface road network and a previously operating 300-tpd mill along with a tailings management facility and service buildings.

Whitehorse Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Whitehorse Gold (WHGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Whitehorse Gold (OTCEM: WHGDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Whitehorse Gold's (WHGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Whitehorse Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Whitehorse Gold (WHGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Whitehorse Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Whitehorse Gold (WHGDF)?

A

The stock price for Whitehorse Gold (OTCEM: WHGDF) is $0.4 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:05:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Whitehorse Gold (WHGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Whitehorse Gold.

Q

When is Whitehorse Gold (OTCEM:WHGDF) reporting earnings?

A

Whitehorse Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Whitehorse Gold (WHGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Whitehorse Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Whitehorse Gold (WHGDF) operate in?

A

Whitehorse Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.