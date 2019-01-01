ñol

Westwood Holdings Gr
(NYSE:WHG)
14.95
-0.08[-0.53%]
At close: May 26
15.03
0.0800[0.54%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.93 - 27.01
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding6.7M / 8.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 13K
Mkt Cap128.2M
P/E20.88
50d Avg. Price15.64
Div / Yield0.6/3.99%
Payout Ratio69.44
EPS0.01
Total Float6.7M

Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Westwood Holdings Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.240

Quarterly Revenue

$17.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$17.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Westwood Holdings Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Westwood Holdings Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) reporting earnings?
A

Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.41, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Westwood Holdings Gr’s (NYSE:WHG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $33.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

