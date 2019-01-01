Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.240
Quarterly Revenue
$17.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$17.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Westwood Holdings Gr using advanced sorting and filters.
Westwood Holdings Gr Questions & Answers
When is Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) reporting earnings?
Westwood Holdings Gr (WHG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG)?
The Actual EPS was $1.41, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Westwood Holdings Gr’s (NYSE:WHG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $33.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
