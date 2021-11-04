 Skip to main content

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 6:57am   Comments
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Liberty SiriusXM

The Trade: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) 10% owner Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Warren Buffett acquired a total of 5347320 shares at an average price of $50.02. To acquire these shares, it cost $267,449,418.19.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped over 21% since the start of the year.

What Liberty SiriusXM Does: The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada.

Clearwater Analytics

The Trade: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) 10% owner Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired a total of 303870 shares at an average price of $22.48. To acquire these shares, it cost $6,830,452.26.

What’s Happening: The company’s total revenue for the third quarter reached $64.5 million, an increase of 20.9% from the third quarter of 2020.

What Clearwater Analytics Does: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting.

Westwood Holdings

The Trade: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) Director Raymond Wooldridge bought a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $17.49. The insider spent $174,887.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last week, reported Q3 results.

What Westwood Holdings Does: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients.

