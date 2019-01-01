Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 06:48 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wells Fargo beat estimated earnings by 8.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.81.

Revenue was down $471.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 3.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wells Fargo's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.12 0.99 0.97 0.70 EPS Actual 1.38 1.17 1.38 1.05 Revenue Estimate 18.78B 18.37B 17.75B 17.50B Revenue Actual 20.86B 18.83B 20.27B 18.06B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.