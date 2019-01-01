ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Wells Fargo
(NYSE:WFC)
45.59
-0.01[-0.02%]
At close: May 26
45.5499
-0.0401[-0.09%]
PreMarket: 4:45PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low40.74 - 60.3
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding3.8B / 3.8B
Vol / Avg.- / 28.5M
Mkt Cap172.8B
P/E9.48
50d Avg. Price46.68
Div / Yield1/2.19%
Payout Ratio15.59
EPS0.89
Total Float3.8B

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Wells Fargo reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 14

EPS

$0.880

Quarterly Revenue

$17.6B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$17.6B

Earnings Recap

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 06:48 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wells Fargo beat estimated earnings by 8.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.81.

Revenue was down $471.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 3.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wells Fargo's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.12 0.99 0.97 0.70
EPS Actual 1.38 1.17 1.38 1.05
Revenue Estimate 18.78B 18.37B 17.75B 17.50B
Revenue Actual 20.86B 18.83B 20.27B 18.06B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Wells Fargo using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Wells Fargo Questions & Answers

Q
When is Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reporting earnings?
A

Wells Fargo (WFC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.07, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Q
What were Wells Fargo’s (NYSE:WFC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $22.2B, which missed the estimate of $22.5B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.