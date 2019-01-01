Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 06:48 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wells Fargo beat estimated earnings by 8.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.81.
Revenue was down $471.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 3.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wells Fargo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.12
|0.99
|0.97
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|1.38
|1.17
|1.38
|1.05
|Revenue Estimate
|18.78B
|18.37B
|17.75B
|17.50B
|Revenue Actual
|20.86B
|18.83B
|20.27B
|18.06B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Wells Fargo using advanced sorting and filters.
Wells Fargo Questions & Answers
Wells Fargo (WFC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.07, which beat the estimate of $1.02.
The Actual Revenue was $22.2B, which missed the estimate of $22.5B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.