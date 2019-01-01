ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Welltower OP
(NYSE:WELL)
88.62
0.04[0.05%]
At close: May 26
88.58
-0.0400[-0.05%]
PreMarket: 6:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low74.1 - 99.43
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding337.2M / 454M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.2M
Mkt Cap40.2B
P/E103
50d Avg. Price92.84
Div / Yield2.44/2.75%
Payout Ratio283.72
EPS0.14
Total Float337.2M

Welltower OP (NYSE:WELL), News

Welltower OP (NYSE: WELL)