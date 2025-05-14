If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Welltower WELL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.74%. Currently, Welltower has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In WELL: If an investor had bought $1000 of WELL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,118.72 today based on a price of $143.62 for WELL at the time of writing.

Welltower's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.