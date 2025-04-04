April 4, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Welltower WELL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.78%. Currently, Welltower has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion.

Buying $100 In WELL: If an investor had bought $100 of WELL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $355.82 today based on a price of $151.26 for WELL at the time of writing.

Welltower's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WELL Logo
WELLWelltower Inc
$151.24-0.78%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum94.99
Growth84.14
Quality88.81
Value14.07
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved