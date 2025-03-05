$100 Invested In Welltower 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Welltower WELL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.71%. Currently, Welltower has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion.

Buying $100 In WELL: If an investor had bought $100 of WELL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $664.02 today based on a price of $154.85 for WELL at the time of writing.

Welltower's Performance Over Last 10 Years

