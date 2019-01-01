Welltower OP (NYSE:WELL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.820
Quarterly Revenue
$1.4B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.4B
Earnings History
Welltower OP Questions & Answers
When is Welltower OP (NYSE:WELL) reporting earnings?
Welltower OP (WELL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Welltower OP (NYSE:WELL)?
The Actual EPS was $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.43.
What were Welltower OP’s (NYSE:WELL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which missed the estimate of $1.1B.
