Welltower OP (NYSE:WELL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Welltower OP
Welltower OP Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Welltower OP (NYSE: WELL) was reported by RBC Capital on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $100.00 expecting WELL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.84% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Welltower OP (NYSE: WELL) was provided by RBC Capital, and Welltower OP maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Welltower OP, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Welltower OP was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Welltower OP (WELL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $97.00 to $100.00. The current price Welltower OP (WELL) is trading at is $88.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
