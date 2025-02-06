Cohen & Steers Expands Active ETF Offerings With Three New Funds

Cohen & Steers is making a timely push into the actively managed ETF space with the launch of three new funds. Announced on Feb. 5, these ETFs bring the firm’s investment strategies into a more accessible, flexible format for investors. The expense ratios of these ETFs range from 0.5%-0.7%.

The introduction of these funds come amid a rising demand trend for actively managed ETFs, which provide a combination of professional portfolio management and ETF liquidity.

"The launch of our active ETF strategies reinforces our commitment to providing investors with vehicles that help them achieve their objectives and unlock the full potential of their portfolios," said Joseph Harvey, CEO of Cohen & Steers. "We see significant tailwinds for real assets and preferred securities and believe that an allocation to these asset classes can lead to superior investment outcomes compared to traditional 60/40 stock-bond portfolios."

Here is a peek into the ETFs:

CSRE: Real Estate-Focused Diversification

The Cohen & Steers Real Estate Active ETF CSRE targets real estate securities to offer investors total return and amplified portfolio diversification. The fund has a net expense ratio of 0.7%. Welltower Inc. WELL, Equinix Inc. EQIX and American Tower Corporation AMT are among its top holdings.

CSPF: Income And Capital Appreciation via Preferred Securities

The Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF CSPF best suits investors seeking high income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade preferred securities, focusing on those considered undervalued relative to their credit quality. CSPF comes with a net expense ratio of 0.5% .

CSNR: Growth And Stability Via Natural Resources

The Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF CSNR aims to bring in total return by investing in companies in the natural resources sector, including energy, metals, mining, and agriculture. This fund select firms poised for long-term growth in these critical industries. This ETF carries an expense ratio of 0.5% (after a fee waiver/ reimbursement contract) and its top holdings include Agco Corp. AGCO, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM and Diamondback Energy Inc FANG. The fund has holdings in firms listed overseas as well, which supports diversification.

