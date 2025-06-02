Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Welltower

Welltower WELL underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Welltower, revealing an average target of $163.43, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $157.00. This current average has increased by 7.73% from the previous average price target of $151.71.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Welltower. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $158.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $160.00 $155.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $157.00 $145.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $158.00 $158.00 Omotayo Okusanya Mizuho Raises Outperform $170.00 $141.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $158.00 $140.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $166.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Welltower. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Welltower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Welltower's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Welltower's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Welltower's Background

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,336 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/postacute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Welltower's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Welltower showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 30.48% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Welltower's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Welltower's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Welltower's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.49%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Welltower's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

