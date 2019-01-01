QQQ
Range
1.66 - 1.72
Vol / Avg.
8.5K/158.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 2.98
Mkt Cap
24.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.68
P/E
-
EPS
-7.05
Shares
14.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 1:12PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 9:44AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 9:39AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 5:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 11:27AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 10:24AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Weidai Ltd is engaged in the online finance marketplace business in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform connects borrowers, the majority of which are small and micro enterprise owners, with both online investors and institutional funding partners. It generates revenue from the service fees charged to borrowers for facilitation and management of loans, and also charge fees to online investors for facilitating their investments via a platform, and the transfer of their investments on its secondary loan market.

Weidai Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Weidai (WEI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Weidai (NYSE: WEI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Weidai's (WEI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Weidai (WEI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Weidai (NYSE: WEI) was reported by Citigroup on October 3, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.40 expecting WEI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 213.95% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Weidai (WEI)?

A

The stock price for Weidai (NYSE: WEI) is $1.72 last updated Today at 4:39:22 PM.

Q

Does Weidai (WEI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Weidai.

Q

When is Weidai (NYSE:WEI) reporting earnings?

A

Weidai does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Weidai (WEI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Weidai.

Q

What sector and industry does Weidai (WEI) operate in?

A

Weidai is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.