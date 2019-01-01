Weibo (OTC:WEIBF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Weibo
(OTCPK:WEIBF)
Weibo, Quotes and News Summary

Weibo (OTC: WEIBF)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 236.6M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.29
Total Float-
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Weibo is the largest social media platform in China. As of 2020, Weibo had 521 million monthly active users and 225 million daily active users, many of whom are drawn there by the millions of key opinion leaders in entertainment, sports, and business circles. Sina is the major shareholder, holding 44.7% of shares and with 70.8% voting power; Alibaba holds 29.8% of shares and 15.7% voting power.
Read More

Weibo Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Weibo (WEIBF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Weibo (OTCPK: WEIBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Weibo's (WEIBF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Weibo.

Q
What is the target price for Weibo (WEIBF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Weibo

Q
Current Stock Price for Weibo (WEIBF)?
A

The stock price for Weibo (OTCPK: WEIBF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Weibo (WEIBF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Weibo.

Q
When is Weibo (OTCPK:WEIBF) reporting earnings?
A

Weibo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Weibo (WEIBF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Weibo.

Q
What sector and industry does Weibo (WEIBF) operate in?
A

Weibo is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.