Weir Group PLC manufacturers equipment for minerals and other industrial end markets. The company's operating segment includes Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment is engaged in the provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive highwear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment is involved in ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure. It generates maximum revenue from the Minerals segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from South America.