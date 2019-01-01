|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Weir Group (OTCPK: WEIGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Weir Group.
There is no analysis for Weir Group
The stock price for Weir Group (OTCPK: WEIGF) is $21.81 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:30:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.
Weir Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Weir Group.
Weir Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.