Weichai Power Co Ltd is an industrial technology company that offers vehicles, equipment, and logistics and supply chain services in China. The company operates in three business segments: Intelligent logistics, which includes industrial forklifts, warehouse technology, and supply chain services; Engines, which makes and sells vehicle engines and their components; and Automobiles and automobile components, which provides vehicles and nonengine vehicle components. Over half of the company's revenue comes from the automobiles and automobile components segment.