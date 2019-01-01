ñol

WeCommerce Holdings
(OTCPK:WECMF)
3.8901
00
At close: May 26
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.8 - 13.32
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 41.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 5.8K
Mkt Cap159.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.45
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.11
Total Float-

WeCommerce Holdings (OTC:WECMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

WeCommerce Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$12.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of WeCommerce Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

WeCommerce Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is WeCommerce Holdings (OTCPK:WECMF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for WeCommerce Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for WeCommerce Holdings (OTCPK:WECMF)?
A

There are no earnings for WeCommerce Holdings

Q
What were WeCommerce Holdings’s (OTCPK:WECMF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for WeCommerce Holdings

