WeWork (NYSE:WE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.570
Quarterly Revenue
$765M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$765M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of WeWork using advanced sorting and filters.
WeWork Questions & Answers
When is WeWork (NYSE:WE) reporting earnings?
WeWork (WE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for WeWork (NYSE:WE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were WeWork’s (NYSE:WE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.