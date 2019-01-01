ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
WeWork
(NYSE:WE)
6.99
-0.01[-0.14%]
At close: May 26
7.00
0.0100[0.14%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.5 - 14.97
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding202.8M / 705.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.9M
Mkt Cap4.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.6
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.57
Total Float202.8M

WeWork (NYSE:WE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

WeWork reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.570

Quarterly Revenue

$765M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$765M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of WeWork using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

WeWork Questions & Answers

Q
When is WeWork (NYSE:WE) reporting earnings?
A

WeWork (WE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for WeWork (NYSE:WE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were WeWork’s (NYSE:WE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.