WESCO International
(NYSE:WCC)
121.92
6.47[5.60%]
At close: May 26
122.04
0.1200[0.10%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low116.09 - 122.6
52 Week High/Low93.8 - 144.43
Open / Close116.09 / 122.04
Float / Outstanding43.7M / 50.7M
Vol / Avg.384.2K / 473.6K
Mkt Cap6.2B
P/E12.01
50d Avg. Price126.16
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.3
Total Float43.7M

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

WESCO International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$3.630

Quarterly Revenue

$4.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.9B

Earnings Recap

 

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WESCO International beat estimated earnings by 65.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.63 versus an estimate of $2.2.

Revenue was up $891.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63 which was followed by a 1.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WESCO International's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.54 2.55 1.90 0.81
EPS Actual 3.17 2.74 2.64 1.43
Revenue Estimate 4.67B 4.70B 4.32B 4.01B
Revenue Actual 4.85B 4.73B 4.60B 4.04B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

WESCO International management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $14.0 and $15.0 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WESCO International Questions & Answers

Q
When is WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) reporting earnings?
A

WESCO International (WCC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.98.

Q
What were WESCO International’s (NYSE:WCC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.9B, which hit the estimate of $1.9B.

