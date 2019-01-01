ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Weibo
(NASDAQ:WB)
21.93
1.34[6.51%]
At close: May 26
22.00
0.0700[0.32%]
After Hours: 6:19PM EDT
Day High/Low20.88 - 21.94
52 Week High/Low18.62 - 64.7
Open / Close20.88 / 21.93
Float / Outstanding- / 236.6M
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 1.1M
Mkt Cap5.2B
P/E11.79
50d Avg. Price23.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.5
Total Float-

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Weibo reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 30

EPS Estimate

$0.810

Quarterly Revenue Estimate

$607.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$616.3M

Earnings Preview

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Weibo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81.

Weibo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Weibo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.84 0.63 0.48 0.74
EPS Actual 0.90 0.79 0.57 0.92
Price Change % 0.5% -0.85% -1.6% -0.98%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Weibo were trading at $26.88 as of February 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Weibo using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Weibo Questions & Answers

Q
When is Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) reporting earnings?
A

Weibo (WB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 3, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Q
What were Weibo’s (NASDAQ:WB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $253.4M, which beat the estimate of $246.7M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.