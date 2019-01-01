Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Weibo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81.
Weibo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Weibo's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.63
|0.48
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|0.79
|0.57
|0.92
|Price Change %
|0.5%
|-0.85%
|-1.6%
|-0.98%
Stock Performance
Shares of Weibo were trading at $26.88 as of February 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
Weibo (WB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 3, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.36.
The Actual Revenue was $253.4M, which beat the estimate of $246.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.