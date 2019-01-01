ñol

Western Alliance
(NYSE:WAL)
80.765
2.735[3.51%]
At close: May 26
80.86
0.0950[0.12%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low78.7 - 81.33
52 Week High/Low71.68 - 124.93
Open / Close78.7 / 80.86
Float / Outstanding91.4M / 108.3M
Vol / Avg.747K / 911.2K
Mkt Cap8.7B
P/E8.99
50d Avg. Price79.03
Div / Yield1.4/1.73%
Payout Ratio14.46
EPS2.23
Total Float91.4M

Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Western Alliance reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$2.220

Quarterly Revenue

$555.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$525M

Earnings Recap

Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Western Alliance beat estimated earnings by 1.3%, reporting an EPS of $2.34 versus an estimate of $2.31, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $222.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 2.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Western Alliance's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.22 1.96 1.47 1.32
EPS Actual 2.30 2.29 1.90 1.93
Revenue Estimate 535.86M 494.03M 338.05M 318.74M
Revenue Actual 548.50M 506.50M 337.00M 338.60M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Western Alliance Questions & Answers

Q
When is Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) reporting earnings?
A

Western Alliance (WAL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Q
What were Western Alliance’s (NYSE:WAL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $203.2M, which missed the estimate of $207.5M.

