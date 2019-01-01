Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Westamerica Bancorp
The latest price target for Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ: WABC) was reported by Piper Sandler on July 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $58.00 expecting WABC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.68% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ: WABC) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Westamerica Bancorp maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Westamerica Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Westamerica Bancorp was filed on July 17, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 17, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $57.00 to $58.00. The current price Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) is trading at is $59.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
