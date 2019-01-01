ñol

Westamerica Bancorp
(NASDAQ:WABC)
59.99
1.13[1.92%]
At close: May 26
59.99
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low59.17 - 60.38
52 Week High/Low53.24 - 63.46
Open / Close59.17 / 59.99
Float / Outstanding15.2M / 26.9M
Vol / Avg.67.1K / 110.2K
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E18.12
50d Avg. Price59.45
Div / Yield1.68/2.80%
Payout Ratio50.15
EPS0.84
Total Float15.2M

Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Westamerica Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$0.840

Quarterly Revenue

$55.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$54.9M

Earnings Recap

Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Westamerica Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 1.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.82, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Westamerica Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.79 0.76 0.73 0.74
EPS Actual 0.82 0.84 0.75 0.74
Revenue Estimate 53.57M 52.42M 50.97M 51.44M
Revenue Actual 55.23M 55.53M 52.77M 57.25M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Westamerica Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC) reporting earnings?
A

Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.56, which hit the estimate of $0.56.

Q
What were Westamerica Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:WABC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $47.9M, which beat the estimate of $47.1M.

