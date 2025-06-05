Dell, Equinix, Guidewire Software And An Industrial Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner at Requisite Capital Management, said Dell Technologies Inc. DELL is a great company to own in the long term.

Supporting her view, Dell, on May 29, reported first-quarter revenue of $23.38 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $23.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Dell expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $101 billion to $105 billion and full-year adjusted earnings of $9.40 per share.

Sarat Sethi, DCLA managing partner and portfolio manager, picked data centers, and said Equinix, Inc. EQIX is the company to play in that.

Lending support to his choice, Equinix, on April 30, posted better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Jim Lebenthal, Chief Equity Strategist at Cerity Partners, said Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB is just a solid industrial stock.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

On the earnings front, Westinghouse Air Brake, on April 23, reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.

Joseph M. Terranova, Senior Managing Director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE as his final trade.

Guidewire Software shares rose sharply on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the market closed.

Price Action:

Dell shares gained 0.7% to close at $112.70 on Wednesday.

Equinix rose 1.9% to close at $912.20 on Wednesday.

Wabtec shares gained 0.2% to close at $203.94 during the session.

Guidewire Software shares jumped 16.4% to settle at $253.98.

Check This Out:

Image: Shutterstock