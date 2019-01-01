ñol

Westinghouse Air Brake
(NYSE:WAB)
90.71
2.56[2.90%]
At close: May 26
90.75
0.0400[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low89 - 91.17
52 Week High/Low76.3 - 100.05
Open / Close89.22 / 90.75
Float / Outstanding161.7M / 182.6M
Vol / Avg.896.4K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap16.6B
P/E28.63
50d Avg. Price91.14
Div / Yield0.6/0.66%
Payout Ratio16.09
EPS0.8
Total Float161.7M

Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Westinghouse Air Brake reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$1.130

Quarterly Revenue

$1.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.9B

Earnings Recap

 

Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Westinghouse Air Brake beat estimated earnings by 0.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.12.

Revenue was up $97.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Westinghouse Air Brake's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.17 1.12 0.96 0.86
EPS Actual 1.18 1.14 1.06 0.89
Revenue Estimate 2.18B 2.08B 1.87B 1.85B
Revenue Actual 2.07B 1.91B 2.01B 1.83B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.65 and $5.05 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Westinghouse Air Brake Questions & Answers

Q
When is Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) reporting earnings?
A

Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.80, which missed the estimate of $0.94.

Q
What were Westinghouse Air Brake’s (NYSE:WAB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $932.3M, which missed the estimate of $998.7M.

