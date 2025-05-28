May 28, 2025 8:28 AM 1 min read

Urban Outfitters, Kinsale Capital And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL is looking great today and every day.

Supporting his view, Morgan Stanley analyst Bob Huang, on May 19, maintained Kinsale Capital with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $490 to $525.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB is a “solid industrial in a solid industrial space.”

Supporting his view, Westinghouse Air Brake, on April 23, reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its FY25 earnings guidance.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, named iShares U.S. Industrials ETF IYJ, saying M&A is probably a catalyst here.

Joseph Terranova, senior managing director of Virtus Investment Partners, picked Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Urban Outfitters, on May 21, reported quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 82 cents by 41.46%. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $1.33 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $1.28 billion.

Price Action:

  • Kinsale Capital shares gained 2.3% to close at $474.07 on Tuesday.
  • Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares rose 2.1% to close at $203.22 on Tuesday.
  • iShares U.S. Industrials ETF rose 1.9% during Tuesday's session.
  • Urban Outfitters shares gained 4.1% to close at $75.26.

