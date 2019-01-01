ñol

VIZIO Holding
(NYSE:VZIO)
8.95
0.37[4.31%]
At close: May 27
8.96
0.0100[0.11%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low8.74 - 9.04
52 Week High/Low6.62 - 28.24
Open / Close8.81 / 8.96
Float / Outstanding75.6M / 192.6M
Vol / Avg.575.4K / 764K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.24
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.06
Total Float75.6M

VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

VIZIO Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.060

Quarterly Revenue

$485.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$485.5M

Earnings Recap

VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VIZIO Holding missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was down $20.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 16.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VIZIO Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.1 -0.07 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.1 -0.08 0.02
Revenue Estimate 699.36M 595.33M 385.09M 484.07M
Revenue Actual 628.80M 588.32M 401.16M 505.66M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.1 -0.07 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.1 -0.08 0.02
Revenue Estimate 699.36M 595.33M 385.09M 484.07M
Revenue Actual 628.80M 588.32M 401.16M 505.66M

VIZIO Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO) reporting earnings?
A

VIZIO Holding (VZIO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $-0.10.

Q
What were VIZIO Holding’s (NYSE:VZIO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $505.7M, which beat the estimate of $484.1M.

