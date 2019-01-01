Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vuzix missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $1.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 3.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vuzix's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.13 -0.10 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.27 -0.13 -0.14 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 3.97M 3.79M 4.33M 3.83M Revenue Actual 3.31M 3.02M 2.92M 3.92M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.13 -0.10 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.27 -0.13 -0.14 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 3.97M 3.79M 4.33M 3.83M Revenue Actual 3.31M 3.02M 2.92M 3.92M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.