Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vuzix missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was down $1.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 3.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vuzix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.13
|-0.10
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.27
|-0.13
|-0.14
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|3.97M
|3.79M
|4.33M
|3.83M
|Revenue Actual
|3.31M
|3.02M
|2.92M
|3.92M
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.13
|-0.10
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.27
|-0.13
|-0.14
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|3.97M
|3.79M
|4.33M
|3.83M
|Revenue Actual
|3.31M
|3.02M
|2.92M
|3.92M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Vuzix using advanced sorting and filters.
Vuzix Questions & Answers
Vuzix (VUZI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.22, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $1.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.