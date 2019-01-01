Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vuzix
Vuzix Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) was reported by Dawson James on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting VUZI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 138.47% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) was provided by Dawson James, and Vuzix initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vuzix, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vuzix was filed on December 21, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 21, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vuzix (VUZI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Vuzix (VUZI) is trading at is $6.29, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.