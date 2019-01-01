VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for VirTra
VirTra Questions & Answers
The latest price target for VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) was reported by Maxim Group on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting VTSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 130.55% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) was provided by Maxim Group, and VirTra upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of VirTra, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for VirTra was filed on November 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest VirTra (VTSI) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price VirTra (VTSI) is trading at is $5.21, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
