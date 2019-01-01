VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 31
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$6.1M
Earnings History
VirTra Questions & Answers
When is VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) reporting earnings?
VirTra (VTSI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were VirTra’s (NASDAQ:VTSI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
