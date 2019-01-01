Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Viatris beat estimated earnings by 12.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.83.
Revenue was down $208.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.81% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Viatris's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.88
|0.87
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.99
|0.98
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|4.35B
|4.39B
|4.40B
|4.18B
|Revenue Actual
|4.34B
|4.54B
|4.58B
|4.40B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Viatris using advanced sorting and filters.
Viatris Questions & Answers
Viatris (VTRS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-1.07, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $3.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.