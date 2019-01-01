Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Verona Pharma beat estimated earnings by 14.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.47.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.33% drop in the share price the next day.

