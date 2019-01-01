Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$99.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$99.1M
Earnings History
Veris Residential Questions & Answers
When is Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) reporting earnings?
Veris Residential (VRE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.06.
What were Veris Residential’s (NYSE:VRE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $162.8M, which beat the estimate of $156.8M.
