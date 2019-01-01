Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Veris Residential
Veris Residential Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Veris Residential (NYSE: VRE) was reported by Deutsche Bank on March 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting VRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.57% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Veris Residential (NYSE: VRE) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Veris Residential maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Veris Residential, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Veris Residential was filed on March 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Veris Residential (VRE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $18.00. The current price Veris Residential (VRE) is trading at is $16.28, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.