Global X Metaverse ETF
(NASDAQ:VR)
22.22
-0.9461[-4.08%]
At close: Jun 10
23.87
1.6500[7.43%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR), Quotes and News Summary

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ: VR)

Earnings

Earnings
Q1 2018Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.840.53 -0.31
REV675.250M654.966M-20.284M
Q4 2017Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.880.05 -0.83
REV636.740M651.477M14.737M

Global X Metaverse ETF Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ: VR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Global X Metaverse ETF's (VR) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Global X Metaverse ETF.

Q
What is the target price for Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) stock?
A

The latest price target for Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ: VR) was reported by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Global X Metaverse ETF (VR)?
A

The stock price for Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ: VR) is $22.22 last updated June 10, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) pay a dividend?
A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on May 14, 2018.

Q
When is Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) reporting earnings?
A

Global X Metaverse ETF’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Q
Is Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Global X Metaverse ETF.