Why VOXX International Shares Are Moving Higher Tuesday

VOXX International Corporation VOXX stock is trading higher Tuesday following the company’s announcement that it is considering a sale.

The Details: On Tuesday morning, the company announced that its board of directors is exploring methods to maximize shareholder value.

The board is evaluating options, including a sale of the company, a sale of segments, operational improvements or other strategic transactions.

In an effort to support this process, the company has formed a strategic transactions committee and retained Solomon Partners as financial advisor and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner as legal advisor.

There is no guarantee that the company will go through on a sale of the company or any other transaction.

What Else: A Form 4 filed with the SEC indicates that Gentex Corporation GNTX has bought 3,152,000 shares of VOXX at an average price of $5 per share.

VOXX Price Action: At the time of writing, VOXX International shares are moving 83.9% higher at $5.24, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

