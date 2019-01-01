Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Viper Energy Partners
Viper Energy Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) was reported by Raymond James on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $41.00 expecting VNOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.65% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) was provided by Raymond James, and Viper Energy Partners maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Viper Energy Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Viper Energy Partners was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $41.00. The current price Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) is trading at is $32.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
