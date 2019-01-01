Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Viper Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $104.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 6.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Viper Energy Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.13
|0.09
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.21
|0.09
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|125.90M
|99.61M
|85.21M
|81.77M
|Revenue Actual
|165.79M
|128.00M
|114.15M
|96.98M
