Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Viper Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $104.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 6.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Viper Energy Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.13 0.09 0.07 EPS Actual 0.36 0.21 0.09 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 125.90M 99.61M 85.21M 81.77M Revenue Actual 165.79M 128.00M 114.15M 96.98M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.