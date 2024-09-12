Oxford Industries Reports Weak Results, Joins Viper Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.2% on Thursday.

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM shares declined 10.3% to $75.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter.

Oxford Industries reported quarterly earnings of $2.77 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.00 per share. Quarterly sales of $419.886 million missed the analyst consensus estimate of $438.176 million.

The company said it sees FY24 net sales of $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion and adjusted earnings of $7 to $7.30 per share.

GameStop shares dipped 10.5% to $20.98 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE fell 6.8% to $196.80 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.

. shares fell 4% to $24.60 in pre-market trading. Dogness (International) Corporation DOGZ shares fell 3.5% to $24.80 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 3.5% to $24.80 in pre-market trading. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY shares declined 3.3% to $1.45 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank recently announced a $1.5 price target on the stock.

