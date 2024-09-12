Oxford Industries Reports Weak Results, Joins Viper Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.2% on Thursday.
Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM shares declined 10.3% to $75.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter.
Oxford Industries reported quarterly earnings of $2.77 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.00 per share. Quarterly sales of $419.886 million missed the analyst consensus estimate of $438.176 million.
The company said it sees FY24 net sales of $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion and adjusted earnings of $7 to $7.30 per share.
GameStop shares dipped 10.5% to $20.98 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE fell 6.8% to $196.80 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- XCHG Limited XCH declined 6.4% to $8.33 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Wednesday.
- Viper Energy, Inc. VNOM shares declined 5.5% to $42.66 in pre-market trading. Viper Energy priced its upsized public offering of 10 million Class A common shares at $42.50 per share.
- Torrid Holdings Inc. CURV shares fell 4.3% to $4.70 in pre-market trading. Torrid Holdings shares dipped over 26% on Wednesday after the company announced a secondary offering of 8 million shares.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO shares fell 4% to $24.60 in pre-market trading.
- Dogness (International) Corporation DOGZ shares fell 3.5% to $24.80 in pre-market trading.
- Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY shares declined 3.3% to $1.45 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank recently announced a $1.5 price target on the stock.
