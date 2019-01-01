ñol

Valmont Industries
(NYSE:VMI)
264.485
6.265[2.43%]
At close: May 27
264.50
0.0150[0.01%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low259 - 264.5
52 Week High/Low203.31 - 277
Open / Close259 / 264.5
Float / Outstanding20.7M / 21.3M
Vol / Avg.52.6K / 112.3K
Mkt Cap5.6B
P/E28.05
50d Avg. Price247.26
Div / Yield2.2/0.83%
Payout Ratio21.74
EPS2.93
Total Float20.7M

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Valmont Industries reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 20

EPS

$3.070

Quarterly Revenue

$980.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$980.8M

Earnings Recap

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Valmont Industries beat estimated earnings by 25.82%, reporting an EPS of $3.07 versus an estimate of $2.44.

Revenue was up $205.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Valmont Industries's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.65 2.47 2.50 2.12
EPS Actual 2.73 2.57 3.06 2.57
Revenue Estimate 866.58M 862.28M 814.85M 756.27M
Revenue Actual 963.28M 868.78M 894.63M 774.89M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Valmont Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) reporting earnings?
A

Valmont Industries (VMI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $2.01, which beat the estimate of $1.96.

Q
What were Valmont Industries’s (NYSE:VMI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $712.7M, which beat the estimate of $666M.

