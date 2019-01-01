Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Valmont Industries beat estimated earnings by 25.82%, reporting an EPS of $3.07 versus an estimate of $2.44.

Revenue was up $205.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Valmont Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.65 2.47 2.50 2.12 EPS Actual 2.73 2.57 3.06 2.57 Revenue Estimate 866.58M 862.28M 814.85M 756.27M Revenue Actual 963.28M 868.78M 894.63M 774.89M

