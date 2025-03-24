March 24, 2025 7:35 AM 1 min read

This Pinterest Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Frank Schiraldi upgraded Valley National Bancorp VLY from Neutral to Overweight and maintained the price target of $11. Valley National shares closed at $8.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel analyst Lars Kjellberg upgraded the rating for Mativ Holdings, Inc MATV from Hold to Buy but lowered the price target from $15.5 to $10. Mativ Holdings shares closed at $6.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris upgraded Pinterest, Inc. PINS from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $39 to $40. Pinterest shares closed at $32.42 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold upgraded the rating for Coherent Corp. COHR from Outperform to Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $110 to $91. Coherent shares closed at $68.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold upgraded Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE from Outperform to Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $96 to $82. Lumentum shares closed at $66.61 on Friday.  See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PINS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

