This Pinterest Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Piper Sandler analyst Frank Schiraldi upgraded Valley National Bancorp VLY from Neutral to Overweight and maintained the price target of $11. Valley National shares closed at $8.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Overweight and maintained the price target of $11. Valley National shares closed at $8.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Stifel analyst Lars Kjellberg upgraded the rating for Mativ Holdings, Inc MATV from Hold to Buy but lowered the price target from $15.5 to $10. Mativ Holdings shares closed at $6.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Hold to Buy but lowered the price target from $15.5 to $10. Mativ Holdings shares closed at $6.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris upgraded Pinterest, Inc . PINS from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $39 to $40. Pinterest shares closed at $32.42 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $39 to $40. Pinterest shares closed at $32.42 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold upgraded the rating for Coherent Corp. COHR from Outperform to Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $110 to $91. Coherent shares closed at $68.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Outperform to Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $110 to $91. Coherent shares closed at $68.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold upgraded Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE from Outperform to Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $96 to $82. Lumentum shares closed at $66.61 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PINS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: