Glaukos To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 6 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Citigroup cut the price target for Valley National Bancorp VLY from $10.5 to $10. Citigroup analyst Ben Gerlinger maintained a Neutral rating. Valley National Bancorp shares closed at $9.12 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo cut Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. SGMO price target from $3 to $2. Wells Fargo analyst Jim Birchenough maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Sangamo Therapeutics shares closed at $2.34 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. PNFP from $123 to $132. Citigroup analyst Ben Gerlinger maintained a Buy rating. Pinnacle Financial Partners shares closed at $113.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ from $27 to $52. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating. Arqit Quantum shares closed at $43.32 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel cut Canoo Inc. GOEV price target from $4.5 to $0.5. Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Canoo shares settled at $1.37 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel increased Glaukos Corporation GKOS price target from $153 to $175. Stifel analyst Thomas Stephan maintained a Buy rating. Glaukos shares closed at $149.51 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

