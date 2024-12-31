Glaukos To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 6 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Valley National Bancorp VLY from $10.5 to $10. Citigroup analyst Ben Gerlinger maintained a Neutral rating. Valley National Bancorp shares closed at $9.12 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo cut Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. SGMO price target from $3 to $2. Wells Fargo analyst Jim Birchenough maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Sangamo Therapeutics shares closed at $2.34 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. PNFP from $123 to $132. Citigroup analyst Ben Gerlinger maintained a Buy rating. Pinnacle Financial Partners shares closed at $113.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ from $27 to $52. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating. Arqit Quantum shares closed at $43.32 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel cut Canoo Inc. GOEV price target from $4.5 to $0.5. Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Canoo shares settled at $1.37 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel increased Glaukos Corporation GKOS price target from $153 to $175. Stifel analyst Thomas Stephan maintained a Buy rating. Glaukos shares closed at $149.51 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Read This Next:
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Posted In:
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in