Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap
Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Valley National reported in-line EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $33.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Valley National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.29
|0.3
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.30
|0.3
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|343.15M
|339.24M
|337.59M
|334.27M
|Revenue Actual
|353.52M
|343.46M
|344.03M
|323.90M
Earnings History
Valley National Questions & Answers
Valley National (VLY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.18, which hit the estimate of $0.18.
The Actual Revenue was $193.7M, which beat the estimate of $190.4M.
