Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Valley National reported in-line EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $33.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Valley National's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.29 0.3 0.29 EPS Actual 0.28 0.30 0.3 0.28 Revenue Estimate 343.15M 339.24M 337.59M 334.27M Revenue Actual 353.52M 343.46M 344.03M 323.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.