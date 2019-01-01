ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Valley National
(NASDAQ:VLY)
12.77
0.18[1.43%]
At close: May 27
12.77
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low12.56 - 12.77
52 Week High/Low11.41 - 15.1
Open / Close12.57 / 12.77
Float / Outstanding444.3M / 506.3M
Vol / Avg.1.8M / 2.5M
Mkt Cap6.5B
P/E11.5
50d Avg. Price12.46
Div / Yield0.44/3.45%
Payout Ratio39.64
EPS0.27
Total Float444.3M

Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Valley National reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.280

Quarterly Revenue

$356.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$356.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Valley National reported in-line EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $33.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Valley National's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.29 0.29 0.3 0.29
EPS Actual 0.28 0.30 0.3 0.28
Revenue Estimate 343.15M 339.24M 337.59M 334.27M
Revenue Actual 353.52M 343.46M 344.03M 323.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Valley National Questions & Answers

Q
When is Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) reporting earnings?
A

Valley National (VLY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.18, which hit the estimate of $0.18.

Q
What were Valley National’s (NASDAQ:VLY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $193.7M, which beat the estimate of $190.4M.

