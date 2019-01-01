Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) was reported by SVB Leerink on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting VKTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 415.02% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Viking Therapeutics maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Viking Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Viking Therapeutics was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $12.00. The current price Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) is trading at is $2.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.