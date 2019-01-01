Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$-0.210
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Viking Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.
Viking Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) reporting earnings?
Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.21, which missed the estimate of $-0.20.
What were Viking Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:VKTX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.