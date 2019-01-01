QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Chesapeake Energy Corp is a US-based exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. Geographically, the company focuses its exploration, development, acquisition, and production efforts in the operating areas of Marcellus, Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville, Northwestern Louisiana (Gulf Coast); Eagle Ford, South Texas; Powder River Basin, Stacked pay in Wyoming; and Brazos Valley - Southeast Texas.

Chesapeake Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chesapeake Energy (CHK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chesapeake Energy's (CHK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chesapeake Energy (CHK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK) was reported by JP Morgan on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting CHK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.11% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chesapeake Energy (CHK)?

A

The stock price for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK) is $66.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chesapeake Energy (CHK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 9, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 23, 2021.

Q

When is Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) reporting earnings?

A

Chesapeake Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Chesapeake Energy (CHK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chesapeake Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Chesapeake Energy (CHK) operate in?

A

Chesapeake Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.