Chesapeake Energy Corp is a US-based exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. Geographically, the company focuses its exploration, development, acquisition, and production efforts in the operating areas of Marcellus, Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville, Northwestern Louisiana (Gulf Coast); Eagle Ford, South Texas; Powder River Basin, Stacked pay in Wyoming; and Brazos Valley - Southeast Texas.