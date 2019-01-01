|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Chesapeake Energy’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX).
The latest price target for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK) was reported by JP Morgan on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting CHK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.11% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK) is $66.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 9, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 23, 2021.
Chesapeake Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Chesapeake Energy.
Chesapeake Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.