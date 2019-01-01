ñol

Virco Mfg
(NASDAQ:VIRC)
3.01
0.11[3.79%]
At close: May 27
2.89
-0.1200[-3.99%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low3 - 3.13
52 Week High/Low2.63 - 4.17
Open / Close3 / 3.01
Float / Outstanding12.8M / 16.1M
Vol / Avg.8.6K / 8.7K
Mkt Cap48.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.93
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.02
Total Float12.8M

Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Virco Mfg reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$-1.020

Quarterly Revenue

$40.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$40.1M

Earnings Recap

 

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Virco Manufacturing missed estimated earnings by 343.48%, reporting an EPS of $-1.02 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was up $21.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 2.85% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Virco Mfg using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Virco Mfg Questions & Answers

Q
When is Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC) reporting earnings?
A

Virco Mfg (VIRC) is scheduled to report earnings on June 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.15, which missed the estimate of $-0.13.

Q
What were Virco Mfg’s (NASDAQ:VIRC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $23.2M, which beat the estimate of $21.7M.

