Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
Earnings Recap
Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Virco Manufacturing missed estimated earnings by 343.48%, reporting an EPS of $-1.02 versus an estimate of $-0.23.
Revenue was up $21.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 2.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
Virco Mfg Questions & Answers
Virco Mfg (VIRC) is scheduled to report earnings on June 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $-0.15, which missed the estimate of $-0.13.
The Actual Revenue was $23.2M, which beat the estimate of $21.7M.
