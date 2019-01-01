Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Virco Manufacturing missed estimated earnings by 343.48%, reporting an EPS of $-1.02 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was up $21.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 2.85% drop in the share price the next day.

