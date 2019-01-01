Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Virco Mfg
The latest price target for Virco Mfg (NASDAQ: VIRC) was reported by Wedbush on December 18, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.75 expecting VIRC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -15.38% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Virco Mfg (NASDAQ: VIRC) was provided by Wedbush, and Virco Mfg maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Virco Mfg, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Virco Mfg was filed on December 18, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 18, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Virco Mfg (VIRC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.50 to $2.75. The current price Virco Mfg (VIRC) is trading at is $3.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
