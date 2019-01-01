ñol

Virco Mfg
(NASDAQ:VIRC)
3.25
00
At close: Jun 7
2.89
-0.3600[-11.08%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low3.15 - 3.32
52 Week High/Low2.63 - 4.17
Open / Close3.15 / 3.25
Float / Outstanding12.8M / 16.1M
Vol / Avg.6.3K / 9.6K
Mkt Cap52.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.96
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.02
Total Float12.8M

Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Virco Mfg

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Virco Mfg Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Virco Mfg (VIRC)?
A

The latest price target for Virco Mfg (NASDAQ: VIRC) was reported by Wedbush on December 18, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.75 expecting VIRC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -15.38% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Virco Mfg (VIRC)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Virco Mfg (NASDAQ: VIRC) was provided by Wedbush, and Virco Mfg maintained their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Virco Mfg (VIRC)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Virco Mfg, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Virco Mfg was filed on December 18, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 18, 2013.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Virco Mfg (VIRC) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Virco Mfg (VIRC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.50 to $2.75. The current price Virco Mfg (VIRC) is trading at is $3.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

