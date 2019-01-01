Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vipshop Holdings
Vipshop Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting VIPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.89% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Vipshop Holdings downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vipshop Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vipshop Holdings was filed on February 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $15.00 to $10.00. The current price Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) is trading at is $9.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
